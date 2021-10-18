The Cold Stares en concert au Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC, 18 octobre 2021, Paris.

Date et horaire exacts : Le lundi 18 octobre 2021

de 19h à 23h

gratuit

THE COLD STARES

“Authenticity. A word that is frequently used in describing The Cold Stares, and frequently missing from modern music discussions. “We’re not just a blues band, or just a rock band, or anything other than who we are”, front man Chris Tapp says. There is a power and a realness that is arrived at by just doing what you do best. The Cold Stares do that.

Formed in 2010 after the duo had spent a number of years in other bands, Chris Tapp and Brian Mullins got together for the sole reason to just jam. No preconceived notions on what the project should be. Just do what comes naturally. The result is a hard rocking, story based brand of rock and roll that is sung from the soul.”

Pour les fans de Joe Bonamassa

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet Paris 75012

Date complète :

