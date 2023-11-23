GLIZ THE BLACK SHELTER Carquefou, 23 novembre 2023, Carquefou.

GLIZ Jeudi 23 novembre, 22h00 THE BLACK SHELTER

Originaire d’un village d’une soixantaine d’habitants situé au cœur des montagnes Jurassiennes, ce « power trio » (qui fabrique lui-même son miel et son vin jaune), a été créé en 2014 par 2 amis d’enfance (Florent Tissot et Julien Michel) avec la volonté de s’y mettre « sérieusement » ; très vite rejoints par Thomas Sabarly qui jouait alors dans une fanfare balkanique.

Cette formation toute aussi originale que son nom (tout droit sorti de leur imagination) n’a pas la prétention de réinventer le rock mais d’en jouer autrement. Et c’est le cas puisque la sempiternelle guitare électrique est remplacée par un banjo (chiné dans une brocante !) et que la ligne de basse est assurée par un tuba.

Seule la batterie joue son rôle originel !

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-23T22:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T23:30:00+01:00

heavy blues