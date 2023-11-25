TSAR THE BLACK SHEEP TAVERN Saint-Nazaire, 25 novembre 2023, Saint-Nazaire.

TSAR Samedi 25 novembre, 21h00 THE BLACK SHEEP TAVERN

Fondé par Romain, Léo, Jules et Thomas, le quatuor compose pendant environ une année avant d’être rejoint par Kyrian au chant courant 2018.

Cette rencontre scelle l’identité Groove Rock Fusion du groupe. Leurs compos oscillent entre riffs lourds et ambiances aériennes influencés par des groupes tels que Rage Against The Machine, Tool, Freak Kitchen, Jeff Buckley… T S A R débarque sur scène avec l’intention de partager son regard sur ce/ceux qui nous entourent et l’envie d’étendre son univers en live!

Bandcamp

Facebook

Instagram

Vidéo

THE BLACK SHEEP TAVERN 11 rue de la Paix et des Arts, 44600 Saint-Nazaire Saint-Nazaire 44600 Toutes-Aides Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« link »: « https://tsarofficiel.bandcamp.com/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/tsarofficiel »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@tsarofficiel) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/83237488_1371348303036063_5689674100499283968_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=111&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=wVVSl4f9sOEAX_5yyO9&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfCPKlZ9_6sNkNUWZAmj6PlDIeQXZl9XCnGlssOZ54o3Ag&oe=64FE0CC8 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/tsarofficiel/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/tsarofficiel/?hl=fr »}, {« data »: {« author »: « TSAR », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Lyrics : nnI need another onenYou seem to need it toonI just wanna be freenWhether it’s like beforennToday, like every day,nI say my behavior is otiosenI haven’t even moved outnThe room nor seen the daylightnSometimes I feel sad and so soilednThat I shouldn’t show myselfnExiting the tunnel is hardnWhen you play like a fuckin retardu2026nnI got a fear of TomorrownI stuck my ass on a chairnI wipe when it’s not fairnI imprison myself innThe evil withinnI got a fear of TomorrownnLet’s say I wanna play this everydaynAnd I don’t want it to pausenI have energy to sparenDespite all flawsnI wish i could keepnThis deep resolution to the endnTake a good care of my healthnWith a fuckin good dietnnI got a fear ofu2026 Tomorrowu2026 TomorrownFearu2026 Of tomorrowu2026 x2nFearu2026nnI gotta wake up (x2)nYou gotta wake up (I gotta wake up)nYou gotta wake up (We gotta wake up)nThey gotta wake up (We gotta wake up)nI gotta wake up (x2)nI gotta wake up now before itu2019s too late x2nI gotta wake up (x6)nI gotta fuckin wake up right nownnI donu2019t wanna die before I see (x2) nMy dreams come to realitynMy dreams come truennMy precious entertainmentnIs more important than my own successnI admire the ones who can dodge thisnThose who give themselves the power to achieve it (x2)nnWake up! (x2)nWake up! I gotta wake up! (x5)nI gotta wake up! (x2)nI gotta wake up right now! », « type »: « video », « title »: « FEAR OF TOMORROW (OFFICIAL VIDEO) – TSAR », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/67jV84oSu4g/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67jV84oSu4g », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSBGr77zh6FbESJmPfABmWQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67jV84oSu4g »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T22:30:00+01:00

2023-11-25T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T22:30:00+01:00

rock métal fusion