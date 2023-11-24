CELT & PIPER THE BLACK SHEEP TAVERN Saint-Nazaire, 24 novembre 2023, Saint-Nazaire.

CELT & PIPER Vendredi 24 novembre, 21h00 THE BLACK SHEEP TAVERN

« Celt & Piper » se range dans la musique celtique punk irlandaise, mélange de sonorités traditionnelles aux accents énergiques du rock punk.

6 musiciens confirmés (1 chanteur/guitariste lead, un sonneur cornemuse, un batteur et un bassiste) constituent une équipe pleine d’énergie.

THE BLACK SHEEP TAVERN 11 rue de la Paix et des Arts, 44600 Saint-Nazaire Saint-Nazaire 44600 Toutes-Aides Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:30:00+01:00

punk celtique