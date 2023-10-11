Lord of the lost • The Black Lab, Wasquehal The Black Lab Tourcoing, 11 octobre 2023, Tourcoing.

THE LORD OF LOST

A name that over the past 13 years has embedded itself into the top tier of dark and heavy music. Without stagnation the genre-fluid band from Germany continues to explore their facets while showing everyone that boundaries are only meant to be broken. Juggling elements of metal, industrial, glam, rock and pop, the group kept inventing itself over and over again, both musically and visually, which over the years led to rising national and international success.

A mere a look at their discography confirms, that LORD OF THE LOST aren’t shy of gaining the liking of the masses. Their albums „EMPYREAN“ (2016) and „THORNSTAR“ (2018) enter the german album charts on position #9 and #6, while the double album „JUDAS“ (2021) reaches staggering success with placing on position #2. In early 2023, after only six days of pre-order, the sensation is perfect as the newest album „BLOOD & GLITTER“ jumps straight to #1!

Whoever gets to experience LORD OF THE LOST live, bears witness to so much more than just a concert. Their performances exude endless energy, the crowds give of the vibe of a more family-like community, which is probably owed to the close-knit connection LORD OF THE LOST are maintaining with their fans all over the world, wether it be in the far east of China or on the other side of the globe in Mexico and everything in between. It is for certain that visitors will always be left with an experience they won’t forget.

Speaking of live activities – LOTL’s rising success didn’t go unnoticed. While having toured Europe themselves a few times so far, in 2022 LORD OF THE LOST were invited to join no other but the legendary heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN to open for them for 18 shows in 16 countries all over Europe. And if that wasn’t enough, the group embarked on their own 6 week long HOMECOMING TOUR through Europe in October and November 2022, which sold out almost entirely, making it their biggest and most successful tour so far.

Without a doubt, this band is always up to something, most likely something one wouldn’t expect. However, one thing is for certain: Their plans for the future are set and you can be sure that the only thing that will always stay the same is the continuous evolution and progress of this band.

→ TARIF : 25€

https://agauchedelalune.tickandyou.com/…/1891-lord-of… et dans les points de vente habituels.

A GAUCHE DE LA LUNE

03 28 04 04 53 – reservation@tickandyou.com

→ THE BLACK LAB :

8 Rue des Champs, 59290 Wasquehal

