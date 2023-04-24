EXPOSITION ‘LES INDIGÈNES’ DE CRISTINA ESCOBAR, 24 avril 2023, Thaon-les-Vosges.

Du 24 avril au 07 mai 2023, tous les jours de 14h à 18h (fermé le 01/05)

Salle Verdun (face à l’église St Brice), Thaon-les-Vosges

Vernissage le jeudi 27 avril à 19h

Pré-vernissage :

2 évènements participatifs le 27 avril

– Confection de l’ajíaco, soupe populaire traditionnelle cubaine : 14h – 18h

– Marche performative « Il y a des chemins qui me manquent » : 17h – 18h

L’exposition

C’est au travers de diverses formes plastiques que Cristina Escobar nous livre un projet transculturel qui dévoile les racines ancrées en chacun et les mêle aux siennes.

Cristina Escobar présente « Les indigènes », une exposition qui révèle le travail réalisé lors de sa résidence mission de territoire de 6 mois, accompagnée par La Lune en Parachute et la mairie de Thaon-les-Vosges. Durant son séjour sur le territoire vosgien, l’artiste a exploré l’origine des mémoires collectives et individuelles pour créer des ponts entre le passé et le présent.

Évènements du 27 avril 2023

Confection de l’ajíaco, soupe populaire traditionnelle cubaine.

De 14h à 18h, l’artiste lancera la cuisson d’une soupe populaire. À la manière cubaine, une fusion des saveurs qui évoque un mélange des cultures et des mémoires, chacun pourra venir déposer un aliment dans la soupe et ajouter sa touche personnelle à un projet tellement collectif.

Marche performative, « Il y a des chemins qui me manquent », de Cristina Escobar et Claudia Escobar.

À 17h, les deux artistes débuteront leur marche aux grilles de la BTT, suivies des résidents de Thaon-les-Vosges et de ses alentours. Les artistes feront ressurgir la trace des pas laissés par ses hommes et ses femmes qui sont au cœur de la mémoire de notre territoire. La performance des artistes n’aura de sens que grâce à la participation des habitants de Thaon-les Vosges et ses environs.

Soyez nombreux au rendez-vous !. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-04-24 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-07 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

Thaon-les-Vosges 88150 Vosges Grand Est



From April 24 to May 7, 2023, every day from 2 to 6 pm (closed on May 1)

Verdun room (in front of the St Brice church), Thaon-les-Vosges

Opening on Thursday, April 27 at 7 pm

Pre-vernissage :

2 participative events on April 27

– Making ajíaco, traditional Cuban soup : 2pm – 6pm

– Performative walk « There are paths that I miss » : 5 – 6 pm

The exhibition

Through various plastic forms, Cristina Escobar delivers a transcultural project that reveals the roots anchored in everyone and mixes them with her own.

Cristina Escobar presents « Les indigènes », an exhibition that reveals the work done during her 6-month residency in the Vosges, accompanied by La Lune en Parachute and the town hall of Thaon-les-Vosges. During his stay in the Vosges territory, the artist explored the origin of collective and individual memories to create bridges between the past and the present.

Events of April 27, 2023

Preparation of ajíaco, traditional Cuban soup.

From 2 to 6 pm, the artist will start cooking a popular soup. In the Cuban way, a fusion of flavors that evokes a mixture of cultures and memories, everyone will be able to drop a food into the soup and add his or her personal touch to a project so collective.

Performative walk, « There are paths that I miss », by Cristina Escobar and Claudia Escobar.

At 5pm, the two artists will begin their walk at the gates of the BTT, followed by the residents of Thaon-les-Vosges and its surroundings. The artists will bring back the trace of the steps left by these men and women who are at the heart of the memory of our territory. The performance of the artists will only have meaning thanks to the participation of the inhabitants of Thaon-les-Vosges and its surroundings.

Be numerous to the appointment!

Del 24 de abril al 7 de mayo de 2023, todos los días de 14:00 a 18:00 h (cerrado el 01/05)

Sala Verdun (frente a la iglesia St Brice), Thaon-les-Vosges

Inauguración el jueves 27 de abril a las 19.00 h

Antes de la inauguración :

2 actos participativos el 27 de abril

– Elaboración del ajíaco, sopa tradicional cubana: 14.00 h – 18.00 h

– Paseo performativo « Echo de menos los caminos »: 17.00 h – 18.00 h

La exposición

Cristina Escobar presenta un proyecto transcultural que revela las raíces ancladas en cada persona y las mezcla con las suyas propias.

Cristina Escobar presenta « Les indigènes », una exposición que revela el trabajo realizado durante su residencia de 6 meses en los Vosgos, acompañada por La Lune en Parachute y el ayuntamiento de Thaon-les-Vosges. Durante su estancia en los Vosgos, la artista exploró el origen de las memorias colectivas e individuales para crear puentes entre el pasado y el presente.

Actos del 27 de abril de 2023

Elaboración de ajíaco, una sopa tradicional cubana.

De 14.00 a 18.00 horas, el artista se pondrá a cocinar una sopa popular. A la manera cubana, una fusión de sabores que evoca una mezcla de culturas y recuerdos, todo el mundo podrá echar un alimento en la sopa y añadir su toque personal a un proyecto tan colectivo.

Paseo performativo, « Hay caminos que añoro », de Cristina Escobar y Claudia Escobar.

A las 17h, las dos artistas iniciarán su paseo a las puertas del BTT, seguidas por los habitantes de Thaon-les-Vosges y sus alrededores. Los artistas traerán las huellas de los pasos dejados por estos hombres y mujeres que están en el corazón de la memoria de nuestro territorio. La actuación de los artistas sólo tendrá sentido gracias a la participación de los habitantes de Thaon-les-Vosges y sus alrededores.

¡Acudan en masa!

Vom 24. April bis zum 07. Mai 2023, täglich von 14 bis 18 Uhr (am 01.05. geschlossen)

Salle Verdun (gegenüber der Kirche St Brice), Thaon-les-Vosges

Vernissage am Donnerstag, den 27. April um 19 Uhr

Vorvernissage :

2 partizipative Veranstaltungen am 27. April

– Herstellung von Ajíaco, einer traditionellen kubanischen Volkssuppe: 14h – 18h

– Performativer Spaziergang « Es gibt Wege, die mir fehlen »: 17h – 18h

Die Ausstellung

Mithilfe verschiedener plastischer Formen liefert Cristina Escobar ein transkulturelles Projekt, das die in jedem Menschen verankerten Wurzeln enthüllt und sie mit ihren eigenen vermischt.

Cristina Escobar präsentiert « Les indigènes » (Die Eingeborenen), eine Ausstellung, die ihre Arbeit während ihres sechsmonatigen Aufenthalts im Rahmen einer Gebietsmission enthüllt, die von La Lune en Parachute und der Stadtverwaltung von Thaon-les-Vosges begleitet wurde. Während ihres Aufenthalts in den Vogesen erforschte die Künstlerin den Ursprung kollektiver und individueller Erinnerungen, um Brücken zwischen der Vergangenheit und der Gegenwart zu schlagen.

Veranstaltungen am 27. April 2023

Herstellung von Ajíaco, einer traditionellen kubanischen Volkssuppe.

Von 14:00 bis 18:00 Uhr wird der Künstler das Kochen einer Suppenküche einleiten. Auf kubanische Art, eine Verschmelzung von Geschmäckern, die an eine Vermischung von Kulturen und Erinnerungen erinnert, kann jeder ein Lebensmittel in die Suppe geben und seine persönliche Note zu einem so kollektiven Projekt hinzufügen.

Performativer Spaziergang, « Il y a des chemins qui me manquent » (Es gibt Wege, die mir fehlen) von Cristina Escobar und Claudia Escobar.

Um 17 Uhr beginnen die beiden Künstlerinnen ihren Spaziergang an den Toren des BTT, gefolgt von den Bewohnern von Thaon-les-Vosges und Umgebung. Die Künstler werden die Fußspuren der Männer und Frauen, die das Herzstück des Gedächtnisses unserer Region bilden, wieder zum Vorschein bringen. Die Leistung der Künstler wird nur dank der Teilnahme der Einwohner von Thaon-les-Vosges und Umgebung einen Sinn haben.

Seien Sie zahlreich bei der Veranstaltung!

