SPECTACLE « FEUILLES », CIE KD DANSE Teyran, 25 novembre 2023, Teyran.

Teyran,Hérault

Comment créer un imaginaire avec un corps et des formes abstraites ? C’est le pari de cette création tout public librement inspirée par le peintre néerlandais Piet Mondrian..

2023-11-25 16:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25 . .

Teyran 34820 Hérault Occitanie



How do you create an imaginary world with a body and abstract forms? That’s the challenge of this creation for the general public, freely inspired by the Dutch painter Piet Mondrian.

¿Cómo crear un mundo imaginario con un cuerpo y formas abstractas? Ése es el reto de esta creación para el gran público, inspirada libremente en el pintor holandés Piet Mondrian.

Wie kann man mit einem Körper und abstrakten Formen eine Vorstellungswelt schaffen? Das ist die Herausforderung dieser Kreation für alle Zuschauer, die frei von dem niederländischen Maler Piet Mondrian inspiriert wurde.

