ANIMATION JARDINER EN ÉCONOMISANT L’EAU, 8 juin 2023, Teyran.

Teyran,Hérault

Les commissions animations et environnement de la municipalité vous invitent à une conférence suivie d’un débat. Le thème est d’actualité : « un jardin naturel pour s’adapter aux aléas climatiques »..

2023-06-08 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-08 . .

Teyran 34820 Hérault Occitanie



The animation and environment commissions of the municipality invite you to a conference followed by a debate. The theme is current: « a natural garden to adapt to climatic hazards ».

Las comisiones de animación y medio ambiente del municipio le invitan a una conferencia seguida de debate. El tema es actual: « un jardín natural para adaptarse a los riesgos climáticos ».

Der Animations- und der Umweltausschuss der Gemeinde laden Sie zu einem Vortrag mit anschließender Diskussion ein. Das Thema ist aktuell: « Ein natürlicher Garten, um sich an klimatische Unwägbarkeiten anzupassen ».

