MATINÉE PLAY THE GAME

Teyran

MATINÉE PLAY THE GAME, 22 avril 2023, Teyran. Animation jeux de société proposée par la médiathèque, la MJC, l’Espace Jeunes, l’EVS Trait d’Union, les associations l’Ouvre boîte et Dragonfly..

2023-04-22 à 09:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-22 12:00:00. . Teyran 34820 Hérault Occitanie



Animation of board games proposed by the media library, the MJC, the Espace Jeunes, the EVS Trait d’Union, the associations l’Ouvre boîte and Dragonfly. Actividades de juegos de mesa ofrecidas por la mediateca, el MJC, el Espace Jeunes, el EVS Trait d’Union, las asociaciones l’Ouvre boîte y Dragonfly. Die Mediathek, das MJC, der Espace Jeunes, die EVS Trait d’Union, die Vereine l’Ouvre boîte und Dragonfly bieten eine Reihe von Gesellschaftsspielen an. Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP

