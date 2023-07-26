CONCERT À LA ROULOTTE – PSYCHO BELETTES Terrain de tennis Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française, 26 juillet 2023, Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française.

Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française,Lozère

Quand les (psycho) belettes sortent de leur tanière c’est avec deux ou trois claviers, une basse, un saxophone, une guitare électrique et quelques machines. Le tout joué par ces deux malfaiteurs à 12 bras et un demi-cerveau, ou l’inverse, on ne sait ….

Terrain de tennis

Sainte-Croix-Vallée-Française 48110 Lozère Occitanie



When the (psycho) weasels come out of their lair, it’s with two or three keyboards, a bass, a saxophone, an electric guitar and a few machines. All played by these two malefactors with 12 arms and half a brain, or the other way around, we don’t know…

Cuando las comadrejas (psicópatas) salen de su guarida, es con dos o tres teclados, un bajo, un saxofón, una guitarra eléctrica y unas cuantas máquinas. Todo tocado por estos dos malhechores con 12 brazos y medio cerebro, o al revés, no lo sabemos…

Wenn die (Psycho-)Wiesel aus ihrer Höhle kommen, dann mit zwei oder drei Keyboards, einem Bass, einem Saxophon, einer elektrischen Gitarre und ein paar Maschinen. Das Ganze wird von diesen beiden Übeltätern mit 12 Armen und einem halben Gehirn gespielt, oder umgekehrt, man weiß es nicht …

