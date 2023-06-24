Foire aux Livres à Saint-Julien-de-Lampon Terrain de tennis derrière la mairie Saint-Julien-de-Lampon, 24 juin 2023, Saint-Julien-de-Lampon.

Saint-Julien-de-Lampon,Dordogne

Retrouvez pour la 3ème édition la Foire aux Livres de Saint-Julien-de-Lampon !

Animations adultes et enfants avec lots :

• Tombola (pariez sur le poids des livres vendus)

• Impression végétale

• Dessin

• Exposition Art et Bien Etre et Créations 24

Cet évènement est organisé par l’association « Les Bagouz’ à Manon » qui regroupe une vingtaine de bénévoles ayant pour principal objectif de promouvoir, soutenir et financer la recherche en cancérologie pédiatrique ainsi que sensibiliser un maximum de personnes à cette cause grâce aux adhésions, au bénévolat, aux dons mensuels ou spontanés, à l’organisation d’événements…

Une belle équipe motivée, dynamique, active, et ayant à cœur de mener au mieux le projet de l’association !.

Terrain de tennis derrière la mairie

Saint-Julien-de-Lampon 24370 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Join us for the 3rd edition of the Saint-Julien-de-Lampon Book Fair!

Entertainment for adults and children with prizes:

? raffle (bet on the weight of books sold)

vegetable printing

? drawing

art et Bien Etre and Créations 24 exhibition

This event is organized by the association « Les Bagouz’ à Manon », a group of around twenty volunteers whose main aim is to promote, support and finance paediatric cancer research, and to raise awareness of this cause among as many people as possible, through memberships, voluntary work, monthly or spontaneous donations, the organization of events?

A highly motivated, dynamic and active team, committed to carrying out the association?s project to the very best of its ability!

¡Únase a nosotros en la 3ª edición de la Feria del Libro de Saint-Julien-de-Lampon!

Entretenimiento para adultos y niños con premios:

rifa (apuesta al peso de los libros vendidos)

impresión vegetal

? dibujo

? 24 Exposición de Arte y Bienestar y Creaciones

Este evento está organizado por la asociación « Les Bagouz’ à Manon », un grupo de una veintena de voluntarios cuyo principal objetivo es promover, apoyar y financiar la investigación del cáncer pediátrico, así como sensibilizar al mayor número posible de personas sobre esta causa a través de la adhesión, el voluntariado, las donaciones mensuales o espontáneas, la organización de eventos, etc

Un gran equipo, motivado, dinámico, activo y comprometido para llevar a cabo el proyecto de la asociación lo mejor posible

Die Büchermesse in Saint-Julien-de-Lampon findet zum dritten Mal statt!

Animationen für Erwachsene und Kinder mit Preisen :

? Tombola (wetten Sie auf das Gewicht der verkauften Bücher)

? pflanzliche Drucke

? zeichnen

ausstellung « Art et Bien Etre et Créations » (Kunst und Wohlbefinden) 24

Diese Veranstaltung wird von der Vereinigung « Les Bagouz’ à Manon » organisiert, die aus etwa 20 Freiwilligen besteht, deren Hauptziel es ist, die Forschung im Bereich Kinderkrebs zu fördern, zu unterstützen und zu finanzieren sowie möglichst viele Menschen für diese Sache zu sensibilisieren, indem sie Mitgliedschaften, ehrenamtliche Tätigkeiten, monatliche oder spontane Spenden und die Organisation von Veranstaltungen anbieten

Ein schönes, motiviertes, dynamisches und aktives Team, dem es am Herzen liegt, das Projekt des Vereins bestmöglich zu leiten!

