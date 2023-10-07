CINECO: ABOUT KIM SOHEE Temple Saint-Martin-de-Lansuscle
CINECO: ABOUT KIM SOHEE Temple Saint-Martin-de-Lansuscle, 7 octobre 2023, Saint-Martin-de-Lansuscle.
Saint-Martin-de-Lansuscle,Lozère
« About Kim Sohee » sera diffusé au temple à 21h.
Durée : 02h17min
Genre : Drame, Policier
Origine : Corée du Sud (VF)
Synopsis:
Kim Sohee est une lycéenne au caractère bien trempé. Pour son stage de fin d’étude, elle intègre un centre d’appel de Korea….
2023-10-07 fin : 2023-10-07 . EUR.
Temple
Saint-Martin-de-Lansuscle 48110 Lozère Occitanie
« About Kim Sohee » will be shown at the temple at 9pm.
Running time: 02h17min
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Origin : South Korea (VF)
Synopsis:
Kim Sohee is a high school student with a strong character. For her end-of-study internship, she joins a call center in Korea…
« About Kim Sohee » se proyectará en el templo a las 21h.
Duración: 02h17min
Género: Drama, Thriller
Origen : Corea del Sur (VF)
Sinopsis:
Kim Sohee es una estudiante de instituto con un fuerte carácter. Para sus prácticas de fin de estudios, se incorpora a un centro de llamadas en Corea…
« About Kim Sohee » wird um 21.00 Uhr im Tempel ausgestrahlt.
Dauer: 02h17min
Genre: Drama, Krimi
Herkunft: Südkorea (VF)
Synopsis:
Kim Sohee ist eine temperamentvolle Oberschülerin. Für ihr Abschlusspraktikum arbeitet sie in einem Callcenter in Korea…
Mise à jour le 2023-07-02 par 48 – OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère