CINECO: ABOUT KIM SOHEE Temple Saint-Martin-de-Lansuscle, 7 octobre 2023, Saint-Martin-de-Lansuscle.

Saint-Martin-de-Lansuscle,Lozère

« About Kim Sohee » sera diffusé au temple à 21h.

Durée : 02h17min

Genre : Drame, Policier

Origine : Corée du Sud (VF)

Synopsis:

Kim Sohee est une lycéenne au caractère bien trempé. Pour son stage de fin d’étude, elle intègre un centre d’appel de Korea….

2023-10-07

Temple

Saint-Martin-de-Lansuscle 48110 Lozère Occitanie



« About Kim Sohee » will be shown at the temple at 9pm.

Running time: 02h17min

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Origin : South Korea (VF)

Synopsis:

Kim Sohee is a high school student with a strong character. For her end-of-study internship, she joins a call center in Korea…

« About Kim Sohee » se proyectará en el templo a las 21h.

Duración: 02h17min

Género: Drama, Thriller

Origen : Corea del Sur (VF)

Sinopsis:

Kim Sohee es una estudiante de instituto con un fuerte carácter. Para sus prácticas de fin de estudios, se incorpora a un centro de llamadas en Corea…

« About Kim Sohee » wird um 21.00 Uhr im Tempel ausgestrahlt.

Dauer: 02h17min

Genre: Drama, Krimi

Herkunft: Südkorea (VF)

Synopsis:

Kim Sohee ist eine temperamentvolle Oberschülerin. Für ihr Abschlusspraktikum arbeitet sie in einem Callcenter in Korea…

Mise à jour le 2023-07-02 par 48 – OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère