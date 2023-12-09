Concert « Bach & Co – Cantates pour Noël – Grand format #3 » Temple Protestant Lille
Concert « Bach & Co – Cantates pour Noël – Grand format #3 » Temple Protestant Lille, 9 décembre 2023, Lille.
Concert « Bach & Co – Cantates pour Noël – Grand format #3 » Samedi 9 décembre, 20h00 Temple Protestant Participation libre – réservation obligatoire sur Hello Asso
Par Un Autre Souffle
Au programme, des cantates pour l’Avent et la Nativité. Cantates BWV 115 et 62 de J.S.-Bach, œuvres de Telemann, Graupne.
Myriam Arbouz, soprano. Guilhem Terrail, alto. Vincent Lièvre-Picard, ténor. Éric Beillevaire, basse. Freddy Eichelberger, clavecin & direction.
Samedi 9 décembre à 20h
Temple Protestant de Lille
Place du Temple
Participation libre – réservation obligatoire sur Hello Asso
https://www.helloasso.com/associations/un-autre-souffle/evenements/concert-grand-format-2023
Accesibilité PMR
Temple Protestant Place du Temple 59000 Lille 59046 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France [{« link »: « https://www.helloasso.com/associations/un-autre-souffle/evenements/concert-grand-format-2023 »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-12-09T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-09T21:00:00+01:00
2023-12-09T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-09T21:00:00+01:00