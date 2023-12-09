Concert « Bach & Co – Cantates pour Noël – Grand format #3 » Temple Protestant Lille Catégories d’Évènement: Lille

Nord Concert « Bach & Co – Cantates pour Noël – Grand format #3 » Temple Protestant Lille, 9 décembre 2023, Lille. Concert « Bach & Co – Cantates pour Noël – Grand format #3 » Samedi 9 décembre, 20h00 Temple Protestant Participation libre – réservation obligatoire sur Hello Asso Par Un Autre Souffle Au programme, des cantates pour l’Avent et la Nativité. Cantates BWV 115 et 62 de J.S.-Bach, œuvres de Telemann, Graupne.

Myriam Arbouz, soprano. Guilhem Terrail, alto. Vincent Lièvre-Picard, ténor. Éric Beillevaire, basse. Freddy Eichelberger, clavecin & direction. Samedi 9 décembre à 20h Temple Protestant de Lille

Place du Temple

Participation libre – réservation obligatoire sur Hello Asso

​​https://www.helloasso.com/associations/un-autre-souffle/evenements/concert-grand-format-2023

