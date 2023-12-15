Concert de Pialat et Théozed Temple protestant Bergerac, 3 décembre 2023, Bergerac.

Bergerac,Dordogne

Un concert se tient au temple de Bergerac avec Pialat et Théozed à 20H30.

un moment festif et chaleureux pour petits et grands, compositions et classiques de Noël.

Boissons et gâteaux sur place.

Libre participation fiancière..

Temple protestant place du Docteur Cayla

Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A concert is held at the Bergerac temple with Pialat and Théozed at 8:30 pm.

a warm and festive moment for young and old, with Christmas compositions and classics.

Drinks and cakes on site.

Free financial participation.

Se celebra un concierto en la iglesia de Bergerac con Pialat y Théozed a las 20:30 h.

un momento cálido y festivo para grandes y pequeños, con composiciones navideñas y clásicos.

Bebidas y pasteles disponibles.

Participación económica gratuita.

Im Tempel von Bergerac findet um 20H30 ein Konzert mit Pialat und Théozed statt.

ein festlicher und herzlicher Moment für Groß und Klein, Kompositionen und Weihnachtsklassiker.

Getränke und Kuchen vor Ort.

Freie finanzielle Beteiligung.

