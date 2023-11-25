CONCERT JAZZ – CHRIS’ BIG BAND Temple (à côté de l’hôtel de ville) Fénétrange, 25 novembre 2023, Fénétrange.

Fénétrange,Moselle

le Chris’ Big Band propose un concert autour du gospel et musiques de Noël d’antan.

Cette animation est gratuite.

Il y aura une restauration en collaboration avec les restaurateurs.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-25 18:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25 20:00:00. 0 EUR.

Temple (à côté de l’hôtel de ville)

Fénétrange 57930 Moselle Grand Est



the Chris’ Big Band offers a concert of gospel and old-time Christmas music.

This event is free of charge.

Catering will be provided in collaboration with restaurant owners.

la Chris’ Big Band ofrece un concierto de música navideña gospel y de antaño.

Este acto es gratuito.

Se ofrecerá catering en colaboración con los propietarios del restaurante.

die Chris’ Big Band veranstaltet ein Konzert mit Gospel- und Weihnachtsmusik aus vergangenen Zeiten.

Diese Veranstaltung ist kostenlos.

Für das leibliche Wohl wird in Zusammenarbeit mit den Gastronomen gesorgt.

