T’EMBROUILLE FESTIVAL Champ-le-Duc Champ-le-Duc
T’EMBROUILLE FESTIVAL Champ-le-Duc, 7 août 2022, Champ-le-Duc.
T’EMBROUILLE FESTIVAL
Champ-le-Duc Vosges
2022-08-07 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2022-08-07 01:00:00 01:00:00
Champ-le-Duc
Vosges
Le plus grand des petits festivals vous ouvre ses portes ! Préparez vous pour une édition 2022 épatante !
Le Tambouille Festival c’est : 7 dates exceptionnelles, 21 concerts, 9 spectacles, des repas à faire bondir vos papilles, 1 feu d’artifice … On ne va pas se priver cet été !
Pour une journée seulement, le Tambouille Festival devient le T’embrouille Festival !
Entrée libre
Champ-le-Duc, 7 août
Dès 14h : Tournoi de jeux – Ragnarock Star. Inscriptions obligatoires
14h à 18h : Animations jeux de sociétés, gratuit, sans réservation et pour tout âge !
18h : Antechaos, Hard rock
19h : Snap Border, Rock alternatif
20h : Schrodinger, Rock métal expérimental
21h15 : Dust in Mind, Métal industriel
22h30 : Monolyth, Melodic Trash / Death metal
23h30 : Nothern Light, metalcore
Champ-le-Duc
dernière mise à jour : 2022-07-11 par