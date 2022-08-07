T’EMBROUILLE FESTIVAL Champ-le-Duc Champ-le-Duc Catégories d’évènement: Champ-le-Duc

Vosges Le plus grand des petits festivals vous ouvre ses portes ! Préparez vous pour une édition 2022 épatante !

Le Tambouille Festival c’est : 7 dates exceptionnelles, 21 concerts, 9 spectacles, des repas à faire bondir vos papilles, 1 feu d’artifice … On ne va pas se priver cet été !

Pour une journée seulement, le Tambouille Festival devient le T’embrouille Festival ! Entrée libre Champ-le-Duc, 7 août Dès 14h : Tournoi de jeux – Ragnarock Star. Inscriptions obligatoires

14h à 18h : Animations jeux de sociétés, gratuit, sans réservation et pour tout âge !

18h : Antechaos, Hard rock

19h : Snap Border, Rock alternatif

20h : Schrodinger, Rock métal expérimental

21h15 : Dust in Mind, Métal industriel

22h30 : Monolyth, Melodic Trash / Death metal

23h30 : Nothern Light, metalcore Champ-le-Duc

