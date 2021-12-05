Téléthon enchanté Bidart, 3 décembre 2021, Bidart.

Téléthon enchanté Bidart
2021-12-03 – 2021-12-05
Bidart Pyrénées-Atlantiques Bidart

  Programmation du week-end :

Vendredi :
Spectacle “Piste barrée” au Théâtre Beheria à 21h.

Samedi de 10h à 14h sur la place Sauveur Atchoarena :
→ Footing du Téléthon
→ Téléthon Kantuz
Samedi de 14h à 23h30 à la galerie Intermarché :
→ Nombreuses animations
→ Soirée exotique (sur réservation, places limitées)

+33 6 38 99 85 60

Bidart
