Téléthon enchanté Bidart, 3 décembre 2021, Bidart.
2021-12-03 – 2021-12-05
Programmation du week-end :
Vendredi :
Spectacle “Piste barrée” au Théâtre Beheria à 21h.
Samedi de 10h à 14h sur la place Sauveur Atchoarena :
→ Footing du Téléthon
→ Téléthon Kantuz
Samedi de 14h à 23h30 à la galerie Intermarché :
→ Nombreuses animations
→ Soirée exotique (sur réservation, places limitées)
+33 6 38 99 85 60
