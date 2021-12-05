Bidart Bidart Bidart, Pyrénées-Atlantiques Téléthon enchanté Bidart Bidart Catégories d’évènement: Bidart

Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Téléthon enchanté Bidart, 3 décembre 2021, Bidart. Téléthon enchanté Bidart

2021-12-03 – 2021-12-05

Bidart Pyrénées-Atlantiques Bidart Programmation du week-end : Vendredi :

Spectacle “Piste barrée” au Théâtre Beheria à 21h. Samedi de 10h à 14h sur la place Sauveur Atchoarena :

→ Footing du Téléthon

→ Téléthon Kantuz

Samedi de 14h à 23h30 à la galerie Intermarché :

→ Nombreuses animations

Bidart

dernière mise à jour : 2021-11-15

