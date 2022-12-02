Téléthon à Vic-en-Bigorre Vic-en-Bigorre Vic-en-Bigorre
2022-12-02 – 2022-12-03
Au programme : de nombreuses animations proposées pas les associations dynamiques de la commune de Vic-en-Bigorre.
Vendredi :
14h30 : marche loisirs de 6km avec les 1000 Pattes – libre participation
18:30 : au gymnase Menoni. Démonstrations sportives (karaté, initiation au tir à l’arc et tournois d’échecs.
19h : initiation marche sportive avec les 1000 Pattes – libre participation
19h15 : trial 8km ou 12km accompagné par les 1000 Pattes – libre participation
20h : spectacle de feu – Vivre en Equilibre
20h30 : repas paella & animation musical 15€ – inscription 06 81 74 26 19
Samedi :
Marché sous la halle, vente de gâteaux, shooting photos en costumes d’époque
10h – 12h : shooting photo devant la mairie, avec des chevaux
13h30 : stade Menoni, VTT 24 ou 50km, accompagné
13h30 : stade Menoni, cyclo route, accompagné
14h – 16h : place Gambetta, baptême en moto
14h30 : stade Menoni, marche loisirs 6km, accompagnée
+33 5 62 31 68 68
