Téléthon à Vic-en-Bigorre Vic-en-Bigorre Vic-en-Bigorre Catégories d’évènement: Hautes-Pyrnes

Vic-en-Bigorre

Téléthon à Vic-en-Bigorre Vic-en-Bigorre, 2 décembre 2022, Vic-en-Bigorre. Téléthon à Vic-en-Bigorre

VIC-EN-BIGORRE Ville centre ville Vic-en-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrnes Ville VIC-EN-BIGORRE

2022-12-02 – 2022-12-03

Ville VIC-EN-BIGORRE

Vic-en-Bigorre

Hautes-Pyrnes Vic-en-Bigorre Au programme : de nombreuses animations proposées pas les associations dynamiques de la commune de Vic-en-Bigorre. Vendredi :

14h30 : marche loisirs de 6km avec les 1000 Pattes – libre participation

18:30 : au gymnase Menoni. Démonstrations sportives (karaté, initiation au tir à l’arc et tournois d’échecs.

19h : initiation marche sportive avec les 1000 Pattes – libre participation

19h15 : trial 8km ou 12km accompagné par les 1000 Pattes – libre participation

20h : spectacle de feu – Vivre en Equilibre

20h30 : repas paella & animation musical 15€ – inscription 06 81 74 26 19 Samedi :

Marché sous la halle, vente de gâteaux, shooting photos en costumes d’époque

10h – 12h : shooting photo devant la mairie, avec des chevaux

13h30 : stade Menoni, VTT 24 ou 50km, accompagné

13h30 : stade Menoni, cyclo route, accompagné

14h – 16h : place Gambetta, baptême en moto

14h30 : stade Menoni, marche loisirs 6km, accompagnée +33 5 62 31 68 68 Ville VIC-EN-BIGORRE Vic-en-Bigorre

dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-22 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Hautes-Pyrnes, Vic-en-Bigorre Autres Lieu Vic-en-Bigorre centre ville Adresse Vic-en-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrnes Ville VIC-EN-BIGORRE Ville Vic-en-Bigorre lieuville Ville VIC-EN-BIGORRE Vic-en-Bigorre Departement Hautes-Pyrnes

Vic-en-Bigorre centre ville Vic-en-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrnes https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/vic-en-bigorre/

Téléthon à Vic-en-Bigorre Vic-en-Bigorre 2022-12-02 was last modified: by Téléthon à Vic-en-Bigorre Vic-en-Bigorre Vic-en-Bigorre centre ville 2 décembre 2022 Hautes-Pyrnes Vic-en-Bigorre VIC-EN-BIGORRE Ville centre ville Vic-en-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrnes

Vic-en-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrnes