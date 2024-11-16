Téléthon à St-Christophe Saint-Christophe-Vallon
Téléthon à St-Christophe Saint-Christophe-Vallon, samedi 16 novembre 2024.
Téléthon à St-Christophe Saint-Christophe-Vallon Aveyron
Déjeuner avec canard à midi.
Inscription obligatoire. .
Salle des fêtes
Saint-Christophe-Vallon 12330 Aveyron Occitanie mtsirvain@orange.fr
