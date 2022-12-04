Téléthon à Maisnières-en-Vimeu Maisnières Maisnières
Téléthon à Maisnières-en-Vimeu Maisnières, 4 décembre 2022, Maisnières.
Téléthon à Maisnières-en-Vimeu
Grande rue Maisnières Somme
2022-12-04 – 2022-12-04
Maisnières
Somme
Maisnières
Participez au Téléthon de Maisnières-en-Vimeu
Rdv au Foyer rural Maisnières / Tilloy – Inscription dès 8h00 – Départ groupés : 9h00
Au choix : VTT : 25-45 km / / Trail : 11 km / / Marche : 11 km
Café au départ / Ravitaillement sur les parcours
Tarif : 4.00€/minimum au profit de l’AFM
Infos : 06 61 26 38 27
http://www.frmt.fr/
