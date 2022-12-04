Téléthon à Maisnières-en-Vimeu Maisnières Maisnières Catégories d’évènement: Maisnières

Somme

Téléthon à Maisnières-en-Vimeu Maisnières, 4 décembre 2022, Maisnières. Téléthon à Maisnières-en-Vimeu

Grande rue Maisnières Somme

2022-12-04 – 2022-12-04 Maisnières

Somme Maisnières 4 4 Participez au Téléthon de Maisnières-en-Vimeu

Rdv au Foyer rural Maisnières / Tilloy – Inscription dès 8h00 – Départ groupés : 9h00

Au choix : VTT : 25-45 km / / Trail : 11 km / / Marche : 11 km

Café au départ / Ravitaillement sur les parcours

Tarif : 4.00€/minimum au profit de l’AFM

Infos : 06 61 26 38 27 Participez au Téléthon de Maisnières-en-Vimeu

Rdv au Foyer rural Maisnières / Tilloy – Inscription dès 8h00 – Départ groupés : 9h00

Au choix : VTT : 25-45 km / / Trail : 11 km / / Marche : 11 km

Café au départ / Ravitaillement sur les parcours

Tarif : 4.00€/minimum au profit de l’AFM

Infos : 06 61 26 38 27 http://www.frmt.fr/ ©Pixabay-2021

Maisnières

dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-17 par SIM Aisne/Oise/Somme HDF – OT communautaire Aumale/Blangy-sur-Bresle

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Maisnières, Somme Autres Lieu Maisnières Adresse Grande rue Maisnières Somme SIM Aisne/Oise/Somme HDF - OT communautaire Aumale/Blangy-sur-Bresle Ville Maisnières lieuville Maisnières Departement Somme

Maisnières Maisnières Somme https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/maisnieres/

Téléthon à Maisnières-en-Vimeu Maisnières 2022-12-04 was last modified: by Téléthon à Maisnières-en-Vimeu Maisnières Maisnières 4 décembre 2022 Grande rue Maisnières Somme SIM Aisne/Oise/Somme HDF - OT communautaire Aumale/Blangy-sur-Bresle Maisnières Somme

Maisnières Somme