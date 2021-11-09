Tech Triangle Talk (TTT) Visioconférence, 9 novembre 2021, Rennes.

Tech Triangle Talk (TTT)

Visioconférence, le mardi 9 novembre à 08:30

### This Tech Triangle Talk (TTT) will bring together shooting stars entrepreneurs, startup entrepreneurs, student-entrepreneurs, economic developers from our three ecosystems. **Why attend the Global Entrepreneurial Shooting Stars TTT ?** * Get inspired by shooting star businesses * Meet and exchange best practices * Learn about growth and expansion opportunities in global markets * Make connections with like-minded startups and partners **Speakers :** * Carlos Espinoza, Clientship (Arizona) * Pascal Larose, Exonetik (Sherbrooke) * Shawn Young, Classcraft (Sherbrooke) * More speakers to come The Entrepreneurial Triangle aims to share knowledge, practices and resources related to the development and commercialization of international innovations and facilitate networking between businesses and their adoptive territory (Sherbrooke, Rennes or Arizona). The Tech Triangle is made up of the following innovation hubs from Arizona, Quebec and France : * The AZ TechCelerator in Surprise, Arizona * The University of Arizona Center for Innovation, Tucson, Arizona * Sherbrooke-Innopole, Sherbrooke, Quebec * Le Poool Technology Hub, Rennes, France

Sur inscription

