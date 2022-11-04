Tayc Zénith Nantes Métropole Saint-Herblain
Horaire : 20:00
Gratuit : non 42 € à 69 € BILLETTERIES : – zenith-nantesmetropole.com, ospectacles.fr, ticketmaster.fr, francebillet.com, seetickets.com- PMR (Personnes à Mobilité Réduite) : contact@ospectacles.fr
Concert. Retrouvez le célèbre créateur de l’Afrolov’, savant mélange de R&B, Jazz, Soul, Pop, le tout associé à une grandeAfro Music.
Zénith Nantes Métropole adresse1} Centre Saint-Herblain 44800
https://www.zenith-nantesmetropole.com