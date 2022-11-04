Tayc Zénith Nantes Métropole Saint-Herblain Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Nantes

Tayc Zénith Nantes Métropole, 4 novembre 2022, Saint-Herblain. 2022-11-04

Horaire : 20:00

Gratuit : non 42 € à 69 € BILLETTERIES : – zenith-nantesmetropole.com, ospectacles.fr, ticketmaster.fr, francebillet.com, seetickets.com- PMR (Personnes à Mobilité Réduite) : contact@ospectacles.fr Concert. Retrouvez le célèbre créateur de l’Afrolov’, savant mélange de R&B, Jazz, Soul, Pop, le tout associé à une grandeAfro Music. Zénith Nantes Métropole adresse1} Centre Saint-Herblain 44800

https://www.zenith-nantesmetropole.com

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique, Nantes Autres Lieu Zénith Nantes Métropole Adresse Boulevard du Zénith Ville Saint-Herblain lieuville Zénith Nantes Métropole Saint-Herblain Departement Loire-Atlantique

Zénith Nantes Métropole Saint-Herblain Loire-Atlantique https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-herblain/

Tayc Zénith Nantes Métropole 2022-11-04 was last modified: by Tayc Zénith Nantes Métropole Zénith Nantes Métropole 4 novembre 2022 Nantes Zénith Nantes Métropole Saint-Herblain

Saint-Herblain Loire-Atlantique