spécial enfant l’autonme 3313 ROUTE DE LA MIDOUZE- CAP DE BOS, 9 septembre 2023, Tartas.

Un atelier ludique proposé par Francine et ses animaux, de l’association

« l’intelligence du cœur ». Retrouvez Neige et Ben les lapins, l’équipe des cochons

d’Inde autour de jeux et d’ateliers créatifs sur le thème de l’automne… Tous les

animaux des Naïfs seront également de la partie !

De 4 à 10 ans

SUR INSCRIPTION

Ouvert à tous

adhésion non obligatoire

Café papotage offert pour les parents.

2023-09-09 à ; fin : 2023-09-09 . EUR.

3313 ROUTE DE LA MIDOUZE- CAP DE BOS ASSOCIATION LES JARDINS NAIFS

Tartas 40400 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A playful workshop proposed by Francine and her animals, from the association

from the association » l’intelligence du c?ur « . Meet Neige and Ben the rabbits, the guinea pig team

the guinea pigs around games and creative workshops on the theme of autumn? All the

all the animals from Les Naïfs will also be there!

From 4 to 10 years old

ON REGISTRATION

Open to all

membership not required

Coffee and chat offered for parents

Un taller lúdico propuesto por Francine y sus animales, de la asociación

asociación « l’intelligence du cœur ». Conoce a los conejos Neige y Ben, al equipo de cobayas

las cobayas en torno a juegos y talleres creativos sobre el tema del otoño? Todos los

¡Todos los animales de Les Naïfs también estarán allí!

De 4 a 10 años

PREVIA INSCRIPCIÓN

Abierto a todos

no es necesario ser socio

Café y charla para los padres

Ein spielerischer Workshop, der von Francine und ihren Tieren von der Organisation « l’association » angeboten wird

» l’intelligence du c?ur » (Intelligenz des Herzens). Treffen Sie die Hasen Neige und Ben, das Team der Schweine

meerschweinchen bei Spielen und kreativen Workshops zum Thema Herbst? Alle

tiere von Les Naïfs sind ebenfalls dabei!

Von 4 bis 10 Jahren

NACH ANMELDUNG

Offen für alle

mitgliedschaft nicht erforderlich

Kostenloser Kaffeeklatsch für die Eltern

