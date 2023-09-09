spécial enfant l’autonme 3313 ROUTE DE LA MIDOUZE- CAP DE BOS Tartas
spécial enfant l’autonme 3313 ROUTE DE LA MIDOUZE- CAP DE BOS, 9 septembre 2023, Tartas.
Un atelier ludique proposé par Francine et ses animaux, de l’association
« l’intelligence du cœur ». Retrouvez Neige et Ben les lapins, l’équipe des cochons
d’Inde autour de jeux et d’ateliers créatifs sur le thème de l’automne… Tous les
animaux des Naïfs seront également de la partie !
De 4 à 10 ans
SUR INSCRIPTION
Ouvert à tous
adhésion non obligatoire
Café papotage offert pour les parents.
2023-09-09 à ; fin : 2023-09-09 . EUR.
3313 ROUTE DE LA MIDOUZE- CAP DE BOS ASSOCIATION LES JARDINS NAIFS
Tartas 40400 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
A playful workshop proposed by Francine and her animals, from the association
from the association » l’intelligence du c?ur « . Meet Neige and Ben the rabbits, the guinea pig team
the guinea pigs around games and creative workshops on the theme of autumn? All the
all the animals from Les Naïfs will also be there!
From 4 to 10 years old
ON REGISTRATION
Open to all
membership not required
Coffee and chat offered for parents
Un taller lúdico propuesto por Francine y sus animales, de la asociación
asociación « l’intelligence du cœur ». Conoce a los conejos Neige y Ben, al equipo de cobayas
las cobayas en torno a juegos y talleres creativos sobre el tema del otoño? Todos los
¡Todos los animales de Les Naïfs también estarán allí!
De 4 a 10 años
PREVIA INSCRIPCIÓN
Abierto a todos
no es necesario ser socio
Café y charla para los padres
Ein spielerischer Workshop, der von Francine und ihren Tieren von der Organisation « l’association » angeboten wird
» l’intelligence du c?ur » (Intelligenz des Herzens). Treffen Sie die Hasen Neige und Ben, das Team der Schweine
meerschweinchen bei Spielen und kreativen Workshops zum Thema Herbst? Alle
tiere von Les Naïfs sind ebenfalls dabei!
Von 4 bis 10 Jahren
NACH ANMELDUNG
Offen für alle
mitgliedschaft nicht erforderlich
Kostenloser Kaffeeklatsch für die Eltern
Mise à jour le 2023-03-03 par OT Tartas