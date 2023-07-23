Grand concert : Aimez-vous Brahms ? Eglise de Taron, 23 juillet 2023, Taron-Sadirac-Viellenave.

Une question bien rhétorique, avec ce programme entièrement consacré au plus romantique des compositeurs allemands. Au menu des divines mélodies par Isabelle Druet, le chant du violoncelle de Céline Flamen avec son trio opus 114, et le redoutable trio avec cor avec une équipe de rêve : André Cazalet, Gordan Nikolic et Jean Sugitani..

2023-07-23 à ; fin : 2023-07-23 . EUR.

Eglise de Taron

Taron-Sadirac-Viellenave 64330 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A very rhetorical question, with this program entirely devoted to the most romantic of German composers. On the menu are divine melodies by Isabelle Druet, the cello singing of Céline Flamen with her trio opus 114, and the formidable horn trio with a dream team: André Cazalet, Gordan Nikolic and Jean Sugitani.

Una pregunta muy retórica, con este programa enteramente dedicado al más romántico de los compositores alemanes. En el menú, melodías divinas de Isabelle Druet, el canto del violonchelo de Céline Flamen con su trío opus 114, y el temible trío de trompas con un dream team: André Cazalet, Gordan Nikolic y Jean Sugitani.

Eine sehr rhetorische Frage, bei diesem Programm, das ganz dem romantischsten aller deutschen Komponisten gewidmet ist. Auf dem Menü stehen göttliche Melodien von Isabelle Druet, der Gesang des Cellos von Céline Flamen mit ihrem Trio op. 114 und das gefürchtete Trio mit Horn mit einem Traumteam: André Cazalet, Gordan Nikolic und Jean Sugitani.

