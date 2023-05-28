Concert Jazz – Nicki Parrott trio Salle Maurice Thorez, 28 mai 2023, Tarnos.

Composittrice, chanteuse et contrebassiste, Nicki Parrott apporte une touche de charme à des arrangements de jazz inventifs. Son jeu de contrebasse est aussi sublime que sa voix.

Elle se produira en trio avec pour invité exceptionnel le saxophoniste Harry Allen. Nicky Parrott et Dave Blenckhorn seront à la Contrebasse-Chant et à la Guitare.

RDV à 20h30.

Salle Maurice Thorez Tarnos

Tarnos 40220 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Composer, singer and bassist Nicki Parrott brings a charming touch to inventive jazz arrangements. Her double bass playing is as sublime as her voice.

She will perform in a trio with special guest saxophonist Harry Allen. Nicky Parrott and Dave Blenckhorn will be playing Double Bass and Guitar.

See you at 8:30 pm

La compositora, cantante y bajista Nicki Parrott aporta un toque encantador a los inventivos arreglos de jazz. Su contrabajo es tan sublime como su voz.

Actuará en trío con el saxofonista invitado Harry Allen. Nicky Parrott y Dave Blenckhorn tocarán el contrabajo y la guitarra.

Nos vemos a las 20.30

Als Komponistin, Sängerin und Kontrabassistin verleiht Nicki Parrott erfinderischen Jazz-Arrangements einen Hauch von Charme. Ihr Kontrabass-Spiel ist ebenso erhaben wie ihre Stimme.

Sie tritt in einem Trio mit dem Saxophonisten Harry Allen als außergewöhnlichem Gast auf. Nicky Parrott und Dave Blenckhorn werden am Kontrabass und an der Gitarre zu hören sein.

RDV um 20.30 Uhr

Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par OT Seignanx