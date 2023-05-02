Marché hebdomadaire Place Alexandre Viro, 2 mai 2023, Tarnos.

Mini marché sur la place Alexandre Viro, face à la mairie, chaque mardi matin, juste de quoi trouver l’essentiel ! Rendez-vous entre 8h et 12h..

2023-05-02 à ; fin : 2023-05-02 12:00:00. .

Place Alexandre Viro RD810

Tarnos 40220 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Mini market on the Alexandre Viro square, in front of the town hall, every Tuesday morning, just enough to find the essentials! Appointment between 8h and 12h.

Mini mercado en la plaza Alexandre Viro, frente al ayuntamiento, todos los martes por la mañana, ¡lo suficiente para encontrar lo esencial! Reunirse entre las 8:00 y las 12:00 horas.

Minimarkt auf dem Platz Alexandre Viro, gegenüber dem Rathaus, jeden Dienstagmorgen, nur das Nötigste finden! Treffpunkt zwischen 8 und 12 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2022-12-08 par OT Seignanx