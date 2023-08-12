Festival international Tarbes en Tango Place Jean Jaurès, 12 août 2023, Tarbes.

La ville de Tarbes se transforme en capitale argentine !

Depuis plus de 20 ans, des tangueros du monde entier se retrouvent à Tarbes pour assouvir leur passion de la danse et de la musique afin de perfectionner leur art auprès des plus prestigieux maestros de tango.

Avec près de 130 artistes de renommée internationale et plus de 18 000 festivaliers venus du monde entier, les rues s’animent au son du bandonéon et les tangueros se pressent aux bals et apéros-tango organisés dans les différents quartiers et jardins de la ville.

Le soir, de magnifiques spectacles dansés et chantés sont proposés sous la belle Halle Marcadieu qui se transforme en milonga géante (bal tango) jusqu’au bout de la nuit…

Découvrez une programmation riche et éclectique !

Né en 1997, ce festival est rapidement devenu un événement incontournable dans le monde du tango grâce à la diversité et la qualité de ses propositions artistiques.

Il propose dans des lieux de danse insolites et magiques, des spectacles, des bals, des concerts, des stages de danse, de musique, des apéros-tango musicalisés aux terrasses des cafés, mais aussi des projections cinématographiques, des conférences, des dédicaces, des débats musicalisés, des expositions,…

Organisé par Tarbes Animations, la Mairie de Tarbes et l’Association Tangueando Ibos, le festival Tarbes en Tango invite les festivaliers dans l’atmosphère fascinante de Buenos Aires… le temps d’un tango !

+ d’infos sur tarbesentango.fr.

2023-08-12 à ; fin : 2023-08-20

Place Jean Jaurès TARBES

Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



The city of Tarbes is transformed into an Argentinean capital!

For more than 20 years, tangueros from all over the world have been meeting in Tarbes to indulge their passion for dance and music in order to perfect their art with the most prestigious tango maestros.

With nearly 130 internationally renowned artists and more than 18,000 festival-goers from all over the world, the streets come alive with the sound of the bandoneon and tangueros flock to the balls and tango aperitifs organised in the various districts and gardens of the town.

In the evening, magnificent danced and sung shows are proposed under the beautiful Marcadieu Hall which is transformed into a giant milonga (tango ball) until the end of the night..

Discover a rich and eclectic program!

Born in 1997, this festival has quickly become an unmissable event in the world of tango thanks to the diversity and quality of its artistic proposals.

It proposes in unusual and magical places of dance, shows, balls, concerts, dance and music courses, musicalized tango aperitifs in the terraces of cafés, but also film projections, conferences, dedications, musicalized debates, exhibitions..

Organized by Tarbes Animations, the Town Hall of Tarbes and the Association Tangueando Ibos, the festival Tarbes en Tango invites the festival-goers in the fascinating atmosphere of Buenos Aires… the time of a tango !

+ More info on tarbesentango.fr

¡La ciudad de Tarbes se transforma en la capital argentina!

Desde hace más de 20 años, tangueros de todo el mundo se reúnen en Tarbes para dar rienda suelta a su pasión por el baile y la música con el fin de perfeccionar su arte con los más prestigiosos maestros del tango.

Con cerca de 130 artistas de renombre internacional y más de 18.000 asistentes al festival procedentes de todo el mundo, las calles se animan con el sonido del bandoneón y los tangueros acuden a los bailes y aperitivos de tango organizados en los distintos barrios y jardines de la ciudad.

Por la noche, se ofrecen magníficos espectáculos de baile y canto en la hermosa sala Marcadieu, que se transforma en una milonga gigante hasta el final de la noche..

Descubra un programa rico y ecléctico

Nacido en 1997, este festival se ha convertido rápidamente en una cita ineludible en el mundo del tango gracias a la diversidad y calidad de sus propuestas artísticas.

Ofrece espectáculos, bailes, conciertos, cursos de danza y música, aperitivos musicales de tango en las terrazas de los cafés, pero también proyecciones de películas, conferencias, dedicatorias, debates musicales, exposiciones, etc. en lugares de baile insólitos y mágicos

Organizado por Tarbes Animations, el Ayuntamiento de Tarbes y la Asociación Tangueando Ibos, el festival Tarbes en Tango invita a los asistentes a entrar en el fascinante ambiente de Buenos Aires… ¡para bailar un tango!

+ Más información en tarbesentango.fr

Die Stadt Tarbes verwandelt sich in die Hauptstadt Argentiniens!

Seit über 20 Jahren treffen sich Tangueros aus der ganzen Welt in Tarbes, um ihrer Leidenschaft für Tanz und Musik zu frönen und ihre Kunst bei den renommiertesten Tango-Maestros zu perfektionieren.

Mit fast 130 international renommierten Künstlern und über 18 000 Festivalbesuchern aus aller Welt beleben sich die Straßen zum Klang des Bandoneons und die Tangueros strömen zu den Bällen und Tango-Aperitifs, die in den verschiedenen Vierteln und Gärten der Stadt veranstaltet werden.

Abends werden in der schönen Halle Marcadieu, die sich bis zum Ende der Nacht in eine riesige Milonga (Tangoball) verwandelt, großartige Tanz- und Gesangsdarbietungen geboten..

Entdecken Sie ein reichhaltiges und eklektisches Programm!

Das 1997 ins Leben gerufene Festival hat sich dank der Vielfalt und Qualität seiner künstlerischen Angebote schnell zu einem unumgänglichen Ereignis in der Welt des Tangos entwickelt.

Es bietet an ungewöhnlichen und magischen Tanzorten Aufführungen, Bälle, Konzerte, Tanz- und Musikkurse, musikalische Tango-Aperitifs auf den Terrassen der Cafés, aber auch Filmvorführungen, Vorträge, Autogrammstunden, musikalische Debatten, Ausstellungen, … an

Das Festival Tarbes en Tango wird von Tarbes Animations, der Stadtverwaltung von Tarbes und dem Verein Tangueando Ibos organisiert und lädt die Festivalbesucher in die faszinierende Atmosphäre von Buenos Aires ein… für die Dauer eines Tangos!

+ Weitere Informationen unter tarbesentango.fr

