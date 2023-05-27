Concert Tribute Jean-Jacques Goldman 4 Route de Juillan Tarbes Catégories d’évènement: Hautes-Pyrénées

Concert Tribute Jean-Jacques Goldman 4 Route de Juillan, 27 mai 2023, Tarbes. Une soirée incontournable pour ce concert « Non-Homologué » avec le tribute Jean-Jacques Goldman ! Billetterie sur le site Decibelanimation.

2023-05-27 à 21:00:00

4 Route de Juillan TARBES

Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



A must-see evening for this « Non-Homologated » concert with the Jean-Jacques Goldman tribute! Tickets on the Decibelanimation website ¡Una velada ineludible para este concierto « No Homologado » con el homenaje a Jean-Jacques Goldman! Entradas en la página web de Decibelanimation Ein unumgänglicher Abend für dieses « Nicht-Homologierte » Konzert mit dem Tribute Jean-Jacques Goldman! Tickets auf der Website Decibelanimation

