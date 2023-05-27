Concert Tribute Jean-Jacques Goldman 4 Route de Juillan Tarbes
Concert Tribute Jean-Jacques Goldman 4 Route de Juillan, 27 mai 2023, Tarbes.
Une soirée incontournable pour ce concert « Non-Homologué » avec le tribute Jean-Jacques Goldman !
Billetterie sur le site Decibelanimation.
2023-05-27 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 . EUR.
4 Route de Juillan TARBES
Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
A must-see evening for this « Non-Homologated » concert with the Jean-Jacques Goldman tribute!
Tickets on the Decibelanimation website
¡Una velada ineludible para este concierto « No Homologado » con el homenaje a Jean-Jacques Goldman!
Entradas en la página web de Decibelanimation
Ein unumgänglicher Abend für dieses « Nicht-Homologierte » Konzert mit dem Tribute Jean-Jacques Goldman!
Tickets auf der Website Decibelanimation
Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par OT de Tarbes|CDT65