Stages Cirque à la journée Passing 10 Bd Renaudet, 24 avril 2023, Tarbes.

L’heure des vacances de Pâques a sonné ! Il est temps pour vos enfants de laisser place aux activités ludiques et sportives…

L’école de cirque Passing a pensé à eux avec des stages à la journée pour tous les âges et pour tous les goûts : ils vont adorer ces moments remplis de bonne humeur !

Inscrivez-les vite !

STAGE CIRQUE À GOGO 7 ans et +

Lundi 24 avril de 10h à 17h

STAGE CIRQUE ET JEUX DE CONSTRUCTION 6 ans et +

Mardi 25 avril de 10h à 17h

STAGE CIRQUE ET JEUX D’EXPRESSION 8 ans et +

Jeudi 27 avril de 10h à 17h

STAGE CIRQUE ET TRAPÈZE 9 ans et +

Vendredi 28 avril de 10h à 17h

Bon à savoir :

> Accueil possible entre 8h45 et 18h

> Amène ton pique-nique

> Renseignements et inscription à l’Ecole de cirque Passing.

The time of the Easter vacations has come! It’s time for your children to make room for fun and sports activities…

The Passing circus school has thought of them with day camps for all ages and all tastes: they will love these moments filled with good humor!

Sign them up now!

GOGO CIRCUS WORKSHOP Ages 7 and up

Monday April 24th from 10am to 5pm

CIRCUS AND CONSTRUCTION GAMES WORKSHOP Ages 6 and up

Tuesday April 25th from 10am to 5pm

CIRCUS AND EXPRESSION GAMES WORKSHOP 8 years and older

Thursday April 27th from 10am to 5pm

CIRCUS AND TRAPEZE WORKSHOP Ages 9 and up

Friday April 28th from 10am to 5pm

Good to know :

> Welcome possible between 8:45 am and 6 pm

> Bring your own picnic

> Information and registration at the Passing Circus School

¡Es hora de las vacaciones de Semana Santa! Es hora de que sus hijos hagan un hueco para la diversión y las actividades deportivas…

La escuela de circo Passing ha pensado en ellos con cursos de un día para todas las edades y para todos los gustos: ¡les encantarán estos momentos llenos de buen humor!

¡Apúntalos ya!

TALLER DE CIRCO EN GOGO A partir de 7 años

Lunes 24 de abril de 10:00 a 17:00

TALLER DE CIRCO Y JUEGOS DE CONSTRUCCIÓN A partir de 6 años

Martes 25 de abril de 10:00 a 17:00

JUEGOS DE CIRCO Y EXPRESIÓN a partir de 8 años

Jueves 27 de abril de 10:00 a 17:00

TALLER DE CIRCO Y TRAPEZE A partir de 9 años

Viernes 28 de abril de 10:00 a 17:00

Conviene saber :

> Bienvenida posible entre las 8h45 y las 18h00

> Trae tu propio picnic

> Información e inscripción en la Escuela de Circo de Paso

Die Zeit der Osterferien ist gekommen! Für Ihre Kinder ist es an der Zeit, den Platz für spielerische und sportliche Aktivitäten freizugeben…

Die Zirkusschule Passing hat an sie gedacht und bietet ganztägige Kurse für alle Altersgruppen und Geschmäcker an: Sie werden diese Momente voller guter Laune lieben!

Melden Sie sie schnell an!

STAGE ZIRKUS IN GOGO 7 Jahre und älter

Montag, 24. April von 10 bis 17 Uhr

STAGE ZIRKUS UND BAUENSPIELE 6 Jahre und älter

Dienstag, 25. April von 10 bis 17 Uhr

STAG CIRQUE ET JEUX D’EXPRESSION 8 Jahre und älter

Donnerstag, 27. April von 10 bis 17 Uhr

STAGE CIRQUE ET TRAPÈZE 9 Jahre und älter

Freitag, 28. April von 10 bis 17 Uhr

Gut zu wissen:

> Empfang möglich zwischen 8:45 und 18:00 Uhr

> Bring dein Picknick mit

> Informationen und Anmeldung bei der Zirkusschule Passing

