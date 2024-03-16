Tante Hortense Harmonie De L’Estaque Marseille, samedi 16 mars 2024.

Tante Hortense ♫♫♫ Samedi 16 mars, 19h30 Harmonie De L’Estaque

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-03-16T19:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-16T21:30:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-03-16T19:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-16T21:30:00+01:00

Survolant le vieux-port, le panier et les quartiers nords littoraux, Tante Hortense va atterrir et ENFIN jouer à l’harmonie de l’Estaque Gare, bicentenaire association qui en a vu passer quelques uns et quelques unes. C’est gratos avec le groupe au chapeau, vous pourrez boire des coups au bar de l’harmonie et vous sustenter grâce aux tapas de la Coopérative Caravane Café toute proche.

BREF ça va être BIEN.

https://youtu.be/_w22MT99YwM?si=OkNEXDOOBw6KAdnL

https://tantehortense.bandcamp.com/album/fraise

https://youtu.be/yP77Twge0Zc?si=Eb5AJrA8cwGU-bDa

Harmonie De L'Estaque 38 rue Le Pelletier 13016 Marseille Marseille 13016 Marseille 16e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/_w22MT99YwM?si=OkNEXDOOBw6KAdnL »}, {« link »: « https://tantehortense.bandcamp.com/album/fraise »}, {« data »: {« author »: « TANTE HORTENSE », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Conception et ru00e9alisation : Eddy Godeberge, Juliette Iturralde & Stu00e9phane MassynMusique :n »Serpillu00e8re Nue », sur le EP « Fraise »nhttps://on.soundcloud.com/PN5Dw », « type »: « video », « title »: « Serpillu00e8re Nue », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/yP77Twge0Zc/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yP77Twge0Zc », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMqwkgTIf-BU4Bb-cw3GszA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/yP77Twge0Zc?si=Eb5AJrA8cwGU-bDa »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]