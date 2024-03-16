Tante Hortense Harmonie De L’Estaque Marseille, samedi 16 mars 2024.

Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Tante Hortense Harmonie De L’Estaque Marseille

Tante Hortense ♫♫♫ Samedi 16 mars, 19h30 Harmonie De L’Estaque

Début : 2024-03-16T19:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-16T21:30:00+01:00
Survolant le vieux-port, le panier et les quartiers nords littoraux, Tante Hortense va atterrir et ENFIN jouer à l’harmonie de l’Estaque Gare, bicentenaire association qui en a vu passer quelques uns et quelques unes. C’est gratos avec le groupe au chapeau, vous pourrez boire des coups au bar de l’harmonie et vous sustenter grâce aux tapas de la Coopérative Caravane Café toute proche.
BREF ça va être BIEN.
https://youtu.be/_w22MT99YwM?si=OkNEXDOOBw6KAdnL
https://tantehortense.bandcamp.com/album/fraise
https://youtu.be/yP77Twge0Zc?si=Eb5AJrA8cwGU-bDa
