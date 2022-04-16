Takeshi’s Cashew • Pelo Pelo • El Gran Chufle / Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC, 16 avril 2022, Paris.

Date et horaire exacts : Le samedi 16 avril 2022

de 19h00 à 23h00

gratuit

WELCOME TO SUPERSONIC Concerts gratuits, Nuits rock et Disquaire à Paris !

TAKESHI’S CASHEW

(Psyché – Berlin, ALL)

“Takeshi‘s Cashew are a newly formed cosmofunk group that explores the boundaries of club culture, world music and 70‘s psychedelia. Their diverse musical background fuses to a colorful vision of their respective genres embedded in a club-like beat framework. Takeshi elevate their often complex arrangements to beautiful composition with a danceable foundation.”

–

PELO PELO

(Rock progressif – Paris, FR)

Le groupe parisien Pelo Pelo propose un bref voyage aux couleurs et sonorités variées, dont la cohérence repose sur des mélodies accrocheuses et un son percussif et dynamique. Nourris par des influences multiples, le groupe met en avant une composition ouverte, aux frontières du post-rock, trip-hop et rock progressif.

Les 3 influences : Foals, Klaxons, BADBADNOTGOOD

– https://youtube.com/playlist…

EL GRAN CHUFLE

(Surf rock psyché – Paris, FR)

“El Gran chufle plays experimental minimalism, that dips into psychedelia, surf and garage-rock”

– https://youtu.be/ZvvR6BtbUmU

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet Paris 75012

