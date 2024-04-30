TAKE THE LEAD: THE NEED FOR NEW MODELS OF LEADERSHIP HEC Paris in Qatar Doha, mardi 30 avril 2024.

by Shaheena Janjuha-Jivraj, Associate Professor in Entrepreneurial Leadership and Diversity at HEC Paris in Qatar

In spite of greater awareness on gender diversity at work, the gender gap for leadership still remains and globally it will take around 131 years to reach gender parity (World Economic Forum). The value of diversity in leadership is recognized but leaders have a responsibility to address their organizational culture to encourage belonging and innovation. In this debate we will explore how models of leadership are emerging and what is really causing the gender leadership gap.

The discussion will focus on the following:

1. Adapting leadership to an increasingly turbulent environment

2. When do leaders need to strengthen innovation as an attribute for their teams ?

how is it balanced with business as usual?

3. What is the role of leaders to create stronger cultures of belonging in the workplace?

HEC Paris in Qatar Msheireb Downtown, Doha مشيرب قلب الدوحة Doha