CONFÉRENCE : DÉMINER ! L’URGENCE VITALE DE LA LIBÉRATION Taintrux, 29 septembre 2023, Taintrux.

Taintrux,Vosges

Dans le cadre des animations décentralisées du Festival International de Géographie.

Avec Jean-Claude FOMBARON, historien – Société Philomatique Vosgienne –

De l’automne 1944 à l’hiver 1944-1945, l’est du département des Vosges, transformé en glacis par la Wehrmacht, devait constituer le dernier rempart du Reich. Les combats ont été laborieux et coûteux. Les populations civiles ont été confrontées dès la Libération à un problème majeur : les centaines de milliers de mines et d’engins explosifs truffent le pays, causant des morts civiles par dizaines. Comment, dans l’urgence, pouvoirs publics reconstitués et autorités militaires ont-ils fait face à ce défi majeur ?. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-09-29 19:00:00 fin : 2023-09-29 20:00:00. 0 EUR.

Taintrux 88100 Vosges Grand Est



As part of the Festival International de Géographie’s decentralized events.

With Jean-Claude FOMBARON, historian – Société Philomatique Vosgienne – (Vosges Philomatic Society)

From autumn 1944 to winter 1944-1945, the eastern part of the Vosges department, transformed into a glacis by the Wehrmacht, was to be the Reich?s last bastion. The fighting was laborious and costly. Civilian populations were confronted with a major problem from the moment of Liberation: hundreds of thousands of mines and explosive devices littered the country, causing civilian deaths by the dozen. How did the reconstituted government and military authorities deal with this major challenge?

En el marco de los actos descentralizados del Festival Internacional de Geografía.

Con Jean-Claude FOMBARON, historiador – Société Philomatique Vosgienne – (Sociedad Filomática de los Vosgos)

Del otoño de 1944 al invierno de 1944-1945, la parte oriental del departamento de los Vosgos, transformada en glacis por la Wehrmacht, iba a ser el último bastión del Reich. Los combates fueron laboriosos y costosos. Nada más terminar la Liberación, la población civil se enfrentó a un grave problema: cientos de miles de minas y artefactos explosivos cubrían el país, causando la muerte de decenas de civiles. ¿Cómo afrontaron los poderes públicos reconstituidos y las autoridades militares este gran desafío?

Im Rahmen der dezentralisierten Animationen des Internationalen Geographiefestivals.

Mit Jean-Claude FOMBARON, Historiker – Société Philomatique Vosgienne –

Vom Herbst 1944 bis zum Winter 1944-1945 sollte der Osten des Departements Vosges, der von der Wehrmacht in ein Glacis verwandelt worden war, das letzte Bollwerk des Reiches bilden. Die Kämpfe waren mühsam und kostspielig. Die Zivilbevölkerung sah sich seit der Befreiung mit einem großen Problem konfrontiert: Hunderttausende Minen und Sprengkörper durchzogen das Land und forderten Dutzende von zivilen Todesopfern. Wie gingen die wiederaufgebauten staatlichen Behörden und die Militärbehörden unter Zeitdruck mit dieser großen Herausforderung um?

