CONCERT MUSIQUE CHORALE ROMANTIQUE ALLEMANDE, 4 juin 2023, Taintrux.

Le choeur départemental de femmes Splenda Voce vous propose un programme de musique romantique allemande. Brahms, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Schumann et Rheinberger seront à l’honneur .

15 choristes seront sous la direction de Stéphanie Egret, accompagnées au piano par Julie Richard. Ce dernier concert de printemps est organisé grâce à l’Association pour le Rayonnement des Orgues de Traintrux (AROT). A noter également que le choeur départemental de femmes Splenda Voce fêtera prochainement ses 10 ans et qu’à cette occasion de nouveaux concerts sont déjà prévus dans les Vosges, en Bretagne, avec des œuvres phares de ces 10 années de musique partagée.

Participation libre.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-06-04 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-04 19:00:00. 0 EUR.

Taintrux 88100 Vosges Grand Est



The departmental women’s choir Splenda Voce offers a program of German romantic music. Brahms, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Schumann and Rheinberger will be featured.

15 choristers will be under the direction of Stéphanie Egret, accompanied by Julie Richard on the piano. This last spring concert is organized thanks to the Association pour le Rayonnement des Orgues de Traintrux (AROT). It should also be noted that the departmental women’s choir Splenda Voce will soon celebrate its 10th anniversary and that on this occasion new concerts are already planned in the Vosges and in Brittany, with key works from these 10 years of shared music.

Participation is free.

El coro femenino Splenda Voce ofrece un programa de música romántica alemana. Se interpretarán obras de Brahms, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Schumann y Rheinberger.

las 15 coristas estarán bajo la dirección de Stéphanie Egret, acompañadas al piano por Julie Richard. Este último concierto de primavera se organiza gracias a la Association pour le Rayonnement des Orgues de Traintrux (AROT). Cabe señalar asimismo que el coro femenino departamental Splenda Voce celebrará próximamente su 10º aniversario y que, con este motivo, ya están previstos nuevos conciertos en los Vosgos y en Bretaña, con obras clave de estos 10 años de música compartida.

La participación es gratuita.

Der Frauenchor des Departements Splenda Voce bietet Ihnen ein Programm mit romantischer deutscher Musik. Brahms, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Schumann und Rheinberger werden im Mittelpunkt stehen.

15 Chorsängerinnen werden unter der Leitung von Stéphanie Egret singen und von Julie Richard am Klavier begleitet. Dieses letzte Frühlingskonzert wird dank der Association pour le Rayonnement des Orgues de Traintrux (AROT) organisiert. Aus diesem Anlass sind bereits neue Konzerte in den Vogesen und in der Bretagne geplant, bei denen die wichtigsten Werke aus diesen 10 Jahren gemeinsamer Musik aufgeführt werden sollen.

Freie Teilnahme.

