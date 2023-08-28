Anne Roumanoff – Tout va Presque Bien ! ESPACE ROCHEGUDE TAIN L HERMITAGE
Anne Roumanoff – Tout va Presque Bien ! ESPACE ROCHEGUDE, 28 août 2023, TAIN L HERMITAGE.
Anne Roumanoff – Tout va Presque Bien ! ESPACE ROCHEGUDE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-08-28 à 20:45 (2023-05-10 au ). Tarif : 35.2 à 35.2 euros.
Cabaret de Septembre (PLATESV-D-2019-000945/ 2020-002116) présente : ce spectacle. Informations pratiques : Durée du spectacle : 1h40Sans entracteTarif Jeune : – de 25 ansParking disponible au Nord de la ville.Accès PMR par la rue du Commandant Noir Réservation au 04 75 06 92 60 Anne Roumanoff
ESPACE ROCHEGUDE TAIN L HERMITAGE Quartier de la gare Drôme
35.2
EUR35.2.