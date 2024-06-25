Table ronde organisée par le Centre de ressources et de recherche Daniel Marchesseau – Musée d’Orsay Auditorium Lumière Lyon, mardi 25 juin 2024.

Table ronde organisée par le Centre de ressources et de recherche Daniel Marchesseau – Musée d’Orsay New Perspectives on Art and Materiality in the Nineteenth Century Mardi 25 juin, 11h00 Auditorium Lumière

The aim of this round table is to examine the renewed interest in materiality in recent studies of the 19th century as they open up significant perspectives on the material properties of the works, their formal and aesthetic significance, but also their deep roots in the economic mechanisms of resource and raw material extraction, the renewal of manufacturing and production processes in the age of industrialization, the research and development of synthetic materials, and imperial and colonial expansion. In their recent work, the three speakers have offered stimulating contributions to these reflections.

Michelle Foa is currently completing a book entitled The Matter of Degas, which analyzes the conceptual significance of Degas’ material experimentation with various media and techniques, as well as his complex strategies for representing the materiality and weight of the world in pictorial form. She is also preparing an exhibition entitled Edgar Degas. Multi-media artist in the Age of Impressionism, opening in July 2024 at the Clark Institute. Anne Robbins is co-curator of the exhibition Paris 1874. Inventer l’Impressionnisme/The Impressionist Moment (Musée d’Orsay, March-July 2024; National Gallery of Art, Washington, September 2024-January 2025), which confronts the material constraints of the « original » exhibition in the Nadar studios. She is also curator of the exhibition Discover Degas & Miss La La at the National Gallery in London (June-September 2024), which presents an exploratory dossier with brand new material around a central work by Degas. Sarah Gould’s recent work focuses on environmental issues in the materiality of 19th-century British paintings, from technological and industrial developments to the effects of pollution and material transfer, especially in the works by William Turner. France Nerlich will propose a discussion with the three speakers on the methodological stakes of such reflections for nineteenth-century studies and exhibitions.

France NERLICH (Centre de ressources et de recherche Daniel Marchesseau – Musée d’Orsay)

Michelle FOA (Tulane University)

(Tulane University) Sarah GOULD (Paris I Panthéon Sorbonne)

(Paris I Panthéon Sorbonne) Anne ROBBINS (Musée d’Orsay)

