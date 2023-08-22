Animation : Chien pourri Tabanac, 22 août 2023, Tabanac.

Tabanac,Gironde

La bibliothèque de Tabanac vous propose une animation : Chien pourri.

Animation jeune public à partir de 4 ans..

2023-08-22 fin : 2023-08-22 18:00:00. EUR.

Tabanac 33550 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Tabanac library proposes an animation: Chien pourri.

For young audiences aged 4 and over.

La biblioteca de Tabanac propone una actividad: Chien pourri.

Actividades para niños a partir de 4 años.

Die Bibliothek von Tabanac bietet Ihnen eine Animation an: Chien pourri (Fauler Hund).

Animation für junges Publikum ab 4 Jahren.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par OT de l’Entre-deux-Mers