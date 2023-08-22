Animation : Chien pourri Tabanac
Animation : Chien pourri Tabanac, 22 août 2023, Tabanac.
Tabanac,Gironde
La bibliothèque de Tabanac vous propose une animation : Chien pourri.
Animation jeune public à partir de 4 ans..
2023-08-22 fin : 2023-08-22 18:00:00. EUR.
Tabanac 33550 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The Tabanac library proposes an animation: Chien pourri.
For young audiences aged 4 and over.
La biblioteca de Tabanac propone una actividad: Chien pourri.
Actividades para niños a partir de 4 años.
Die Bibliothek von Tabanac bietet Ihnen eine Animation an: Chien pourri (Fauler Hund).
Animation für junges Publikum ab 4 Jahren.
Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par OT de l’Entre-deux-Mers