Symposium “AXONAL DE/RE-GENERATION” Pavillon Baudot,ToNic,INSERM,Purpan, 12 avril 2022, Toulouse.

Pavillon Baudot , ToNic , INSERM, Purpan, le mardi 12 avril à 09:00

### Le programme de la journée de symposium du 12 avril. **9h-9h30** Accueil – petit déjeuner **9h30** M. Szelechowski (intro + talk: Transcriptional response to oxidative stress in neuro-degenerative/inflammatory diseases) **10h15** JM. Peyrin (IBPS, Paris : Microfluidics and axonal degeneration) **10h45** Discussion/Coffee Break **11h00** N. Ballout (Infinity + ECNL Poitiers : Neuronal graft and neutrophiles) 11h40 S. Belin (GIN, Grenoble : axonal ribosomes 11h40 and translation) **12h20** Discussions and Lunch time **14h10** I. Loubinoux (TONIC, Toulouse : biomaterials for post ischemia regeneration) **14h50** C. Rampon (CRCA, Toulouse : Adult neurogenesis and network integration) **15h30** H. Nawabi (GIN, Grenoble : Axonal regeneration and guidance in the optic nerve) 16h10 Discussion/Coffee Break **16h50** N. Gaudenzio (Infinity, Toulouse : Neuroimmune interactions in the skin) **17h20** G. Dietrich (IRSD, Toulouse : Neuroimmune interactions in the gut) **18h-19h** General discussion – End ! M. Szelechowski (INFINITY) [marion.szelechowski@inserm.fr](mailto:marion.szelechowski@inserm.fr) +33 5 6274 4513

Organisé par Marion SZELECHOWSKI & la SFR-BMT —Participation de scientifiques toulousains et extra-toulousains, pour un échange scientifique de qualité en mode relax !

Pavillon Baudot,ToNic,INSERM,Purpan Place du Docteur baylac, Toulouse Toulouse Toulouse Ouest Haute-Garonne



