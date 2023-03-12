Sylvothérapie – Groupe – Laissez partir ce qui doit Clohars-Carnoët, 12 mars 2023, Clohars-Carnoët OT QUIMPERLE LES RIAS Clohars-Carnoët.

Sylvothérapie – Groupe – Laissez partir ce qui doit

forêt de Carnoët/Toulfoen Clohars-Carnoët Finistère  
2023-03-12 14:30:00 – 2023-03-12 17:00:00

Clohars-Carnoët
Finistère

Clohars-Carnoët

  Lors d’une immersion en forêt de 3h environ, en groupe de 8 personnes maximum, prenez le temps de vous recentrez sur vous, et dites aurevoir à tous les tracas que vous transportez avec vous tous les jours.

cecile@aman-sylvotherapie.fr +33 6 47 90 62 22 http://www.aman-sylvotherapie.fr/

 

Visuel libre de droit
Clohars-Carnoët
dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-13 par OT QUIMPERLE LES RIAS