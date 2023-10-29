Récital des chanteurs de la Classe de Maître Sylvanès, 29 octobre 2023, Sylvanès.

Sylvanès,Aveyron

Récital dans le Scriptorium de l’Abbaye, sous la direction de Michel Wolkowitsky et Pierre Vallet. Eric Laur, piano..

2023-10-29 fin : 2023-10-29

Sylvanès 12360 Aveyron



Recital in the Scriptorium of the Abbey, under the direction of Michel Wolkowitsky and Pierre Vallet. Eric Laur, piano.

Recital en el Scriptorium de la Abadía, dirigido por Michel Wolkowitsky y Pierre Vallet. Eric Laur, piano.

Recital im Scriptorium der Abtei, unter der Leitung von Michel Wolkowitsky und Pierre Vallet. Eric Laur, Klavier.

