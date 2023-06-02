Discover the park of Švėkšna! Švėkšna Manor, 2 juin 2023, Švėkšna.

Discover the park of Švėkšna! 2 – 4 juin Švėkšna Manor Free entrance; registration is required.

We invite you to discover the park of Švėkšna! The park is located in the scenic, historical town of Švekšna in Western Lithuania. The park of Švėkšna is 9 hectares in size and contains an alley of olden lindens, villa „Genowefa“ and examples of small-scale architecture.

The park is open for visitors all year around, but from 2nd to 4th of July, we provide the opportunity to discover the park with the help of a nature guide. During the tour, we introduce visitors to rich history of the park and most importantly, to its biggest treasure, trees, that‘s been growing there for over hundred years.

During the olden tree alley tour, visitors will incorporate all main senses: touch, smell, hearing, sight and taste. What or who will you discover in our park… blindfolded?

Švėkšna Manor Bažnyčios g. Švėkšna, Šilutės raj. Švėkšna 99383 Šilutės rajono savivaldybė Apskritis de Klaipėda +37060784282 [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « +37060784282 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « sveksnoskultura@gmail.com »}] Manor of Švėkšna was founded in the mid. XV century. In 1820, the manor of Švėkšna was inherited by four Wilhelm Jan Plater sons. Thanks to Adam Plater, who inherited the manor and the park of Švėkšna in the end of XIX century, park was renewed and tree alleys were established. Tree alleys contains mostly lindens, also exotic and introduced tree species, that lives to this day and have huge significance to Lithuania on a national level. The park of Švėksna proudly owns the most impressive gingo biloba tree in Lithuania, as well also one of the oldest European kew tree.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-02T16:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-02T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T12:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T12:30:00+02:00

© Danutė Gailiūnienė