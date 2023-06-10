Concert: groupe Back Us, 10 juin 2023, Sury-près-Léré.

Sury-près-Léré,Cher

La ville vous invite au concert du Groupe Back Us, à l’abri dans la halle couverte de Sury Près Léré.

Venez nombreux, ambiance garantie !.

2023-06-10 à ; fin : 2023-06-10 . .

Sury-près-Léré 18240 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



The city invites you to the concert of the Group Back Us, in the covered hall of Sury Près Léré.

Come in great numbers, atmosphere guaranteed!

La ciudad le invita al concierto del grupo Back Us, en la sala cubierta de Sury Près Léré.

Venid en gran número, ¡el ambiente está garantizado!

Die Stadt lädt Sie zum Konzert der Gruppe Back Us ein, das in der überdachten Halle von Sury Près Léré stattfindet.

Kommen Sie zahlreich, die Stimmung ist garantiert!

Mise à jour le 2023-05-23 par Office de tourisme du Grand Sancerrois