BLYAT BRASS STYLE SUR MESURE BOUFFAY Nantes, 24 novembre 2023, Nantes.

BLYAT BRASS STYLE Vendredi 24 novembre, 20h00 SUR MESURE BOUFFAY

Nos copains de Blyat reviennent avec leurs joggings à 3 bandes pour vous faire transpirer.

Facebook

Instagram

Vidéo

SUR MESURE BOUFFAY 15 rue Beauregard, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Centre Ville Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/BlyatBS »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@blyatbs) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/279837709_1651719711829343_6077637058235106024_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=104&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=TLxLvPdZJOYAX-0RRgX&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfCeD1RcD20Ft4FVfceNeia_10qQErT5MP0IYV6EjHB7pQ&oe=64FD5ED9 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/blyatbs/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/blyatbs/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « BLYAT BRASS STYLE », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « First try. », « type »: « video », « title »: « BLYAT BRASS STYLE – KAMAZ (DJ Blyatman & u0434u043bu0431) Cover », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/VhKnGuQcN-s/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhKnGuQcN-s », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjw-hdhm5a9LYuNOKotd_rg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/VhKnGuQcN-s?si=fMSmA0PIYuUiHGnk »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T22:00:00+01:00

2023-11-24T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T22:00:00+01:00

Fanfare Hard Bass