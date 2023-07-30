Journée des Arts 2023 Sur le Perrey d’Étretat Étretat, 30 juillet 2023, Étretat.

Étretat,Seine-Maritime

Art and Sea vous présente la 22ème Journée des Arts à Étretat.

Cette manifestation est de nouveau prête pour accueillir ses amis peintres et sculpteurs venus de tous les coins de France et même de l’étranger toujours aussi motivés et heureux de se rencontrer.

Dès 8h et jusqu’à 10h, toute l’équipe d’Art and Sea vous attend sur le Perrey avec un petit café pour l’inscription, qui est gratuite. Chacun choisit « son petit coin » et commence à s’installer. Les artistes doivent créer une œuvre originale en quelques heures puisque tout doit être rendu pour 14h30. A partir de 15h, les tableaux et sculptures seront exposés sous les chapiteaux et ensuite vendus aux enchères par Maître Roquigny, commissaire-priseur incontournable.

A cette occasion, outre une donation de 10% des recettes offerte à une association humanitaire, Les Amis d’Étretat/Apade, Le Festival Offenbach, La Mairie d’Étretat, L’Arche et Art and Sea remettront un prix à l’artiste de leur choix et un tableau créé par l’ensemble des artistes présents sera vendu au profit du Cocon de Cabrousse (Orphelinat en Casamance ).

Outre nos chers canotiers fabriqués à la main en Italie et 100% en paille naturelle, nous vous proposerons également sur le Perrey des cabas en maille ostréicole de fabrication artisanale ! Un bon souvenir de fête…

Rendez-vous donc à Etretat dans ce décor de théâtre où les acteurs s’exprimeront en direct sous votre regard émerveillé..

Sur le Perrey d’Étretat

Étretat 76790 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Art and Sea presents the 22nd Arts Day in Étretat.

This event is once again ready to welcome its painter and sculptor friends from all over France and even abroad, who are as motivated and happy to meet as ever.

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., the whole Art and Sea team awaits you on the Perrey with a cup of coffee for free registration. Everyone chooses their « little corner » and starts setting up. Artists have to create an original work of art in just a few hours, since everything has to be handed in by 2.30pm. From 3pm onwards, the paintings and sculptures will be exhibited under the marquees and then auctioned off by Maître Roquigny, a leading auctioneer.

On this occasion, in addition to a donation of 10% of proceeds to a humanitarian association, Les Amis d?Étretat/Apade, Le Festival Offenbach, La Mairie d?Étretat, L?Arche and Art and Sea will award a prize to the artist of their choice, and a painting created by all the artists present will be sold for the benefit of Cocon de Cabrousse (an orphanage in Casamance).

In addition to our beloved canotiers, handmade in Italy from 100% natural straw, we’ll also be offering handcrafted oyster mesh tote bags on the Perrey! A festive souvenir…

See you in Etretat in this theatrical setting, where the actors will perform live before your amazed gaze.

Arte y Mar presenta la 22ª Jornada de las Artes en Étretat.

Este evento está de nuevo listo para recibir a sus amigos, pintores y escultores de toda Francia e incluso del extranjero, tan motivados y felices como siempre de encontrarse.

De 8:00 a 10:00, todo el equipo de Arte y Mar le espera en el Perrey con una taza de café para la inscripción gratuita. Cada uno elige su « rinconcito » y empieza a prepararse. Los artistas tienen que crear una obra original en pocas horas, ya que todo tiene que estar entregado antes de las 14.30 h. A partir de las 15.00 horas, los cuadros y esculturas se expondrán bajo las carpas y, a continuación, serán subastados por Maître Roquigny, un importante subastador.

Además de donar el 10% de los beneficios a una organización humanitaria, Les Amis d’Étretat/Apade, Le Festival Offenbach, La Mairie d’Étretat, L’Arche y Art and Sea otorgarán un premio al artista que elijan, y se venderá un cuadro creado por todos los artistas presentes en beneficio de Le Cocon de Cabrousse (orfanato de Casamance).

Además de nuestros queridos canotiers, hechos a mano en Italia con paja 100% natural, también venderemos en el Perrey bolsas de la compra hechas a mano con malla de ostra Un magnífico recuerdo de las fiestas…

Nos vemos en Etretat en este escenario teatral, donde los actores actuarán en directo ante su asombrada mirada.

Art and Sea präsentiert Ihnen den 22. Tag der Künste in Étretat.

Diese Veranstaltung ist wieder bereit, ihre Maler- und Bildhauerfreunde aus allen Teilen Frankreichs und sogar aus dem Ausland zu empfangen, die immer so motiviert und glücklich sind, sich zu treffen.

Ab 8 Uhr bis 10 Uhr erwartet Sie das gesamte Team von Art and Sea auf dem Perrey mit einem kleinen Kaffee für die Anmeldung, die kostenlos ist. Jeder sucht sich « sein Plätzchen » aus und beginnt, sich einzurichten. Die Künstler müssen innerhalb weniger Stunden ein originelles Kunstwerk schaffen, da alles bis 14:30 Uhr abgegeben werden muss. Ab 15 Uhr werden die Bilder und Skulpturen in den Zelten ausgestellt und anschließend von Maître Roquigny, einem bekannten Auktionator, versteigert.

Bei dieser Gelegenheit werden Les Amis d’Étretat/Apade, Le Festival Offenbach, La Mairie d’Étretat, L’Arche und Art and Sea einen Preis an einen Künstler ihrer Wahl verleihen und ein von allen anwesenden Künstlern geschaffenes Bild wird zugunsten von Cocon de Cabrousse (Waisenhaus in Casamance) verkauft.

Neben unseren in Italien handgefertigten Kanus aus 100% natürlichem Stroh werden wir Ihnen auf Le Perrey auch handgefertigte Einkaufstaschen aus Austernmaschen anbieten! Eine schöne Erinnerung an ein Fest

Wir treffen uns also in Etretat in dieser Theaterkulisse, wo die Schauspieler live vor Ihren staunenden Augen sprechen werden.

