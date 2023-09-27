Johnny Barrel Country Band Sur la plaine Marseille, 27 septembre 2023, Marseille.

Johnny Barrel Country Band Mercredi 27 septembre, 19h30 Sur la plaine Gratuit

Pour notre dernière date de la saison, c’est les formidables « Johnny Barrel Country Band » qui joueront.

Johnny Barrel Country Band, Marseille, country

western swing and bluegrass cover band

https://www.facebook.com/drinkdriveproductions

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qziJx8GJpw0

