Célébrons les Producteurs de chez nous au Super U de Thury-harcourt Super U Le Hom (thury) Thury-Harcourt
Célébrons les Producteurs de chez nous au Super U de Thury-harcourt Super U Le Hom (thury), 16 juin 2023, Thury-Harcourt.
Célébrons les Producteurs de chez nous au Super U de Thury-harcourt Vendredi 16 juin, 10h00 Super U Le Hom (thury) Accès libre
Super U Le Hom (thury) Boulevard de la fleche, Le hom Thury-Harcourt 14220 Calvados Normandie
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-16T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-16T18:00:00+02:00
2023-06-16T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-16T18:00:00+02:00