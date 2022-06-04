Studio photo éphémère . Jardin de Georges Duhamel. Enfilez vos habits du dimanche. La maison Duhamel Valmondois
du samedi 4 juin au dimanche 5 juin à La maison Duhamel
Enfilez vos habits du dimanche, Jean Michel Bertin et Mickaël Huard installent un studio photo éphémère dans le jardin de l’écrivain Georges Duhamel et vous offrent le portrait
Entrée libre
La maison Duhamel 243 rue Georges Duhamel 95760 Valmondois Valmondois Val-d’Oise
2022-06-04T10:00:00 2022-06-04T18:00:00;2022-06-05T10:00:00 2022-06-05T18:00:00