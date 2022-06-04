Studio photo éphémère . Jardin de Georges Duhamel. Enfilez vos habits du dimanche. La maison Duhamel Valmondois Catégories d’évènement: Val-d'Oise

Enfilez vos habits du dimanche, Jean Michel Bertin et Mickaël Huard installent un studio photo éphémère dans le jardin de l’écrivain Georges Duhamel et vous offrent le portrait

Entrée libre

Enfilez vos habits du Dimanche, Jean-Michel Bertin et Michaël Huard installent un studio photo éphémère dans le jardin de Georges Duhamel et vous offrent votre portrait… La maison Duhamel 243 rue Georges Duhamel 95760 Valmondois Valmondois Val-d’Oise

