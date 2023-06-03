STREET OPERA, square Barye square Barye, 3 juin 2023, Paris.

Le samedi 03 juin 2023

de 00h00 à 00h20

Le samedi 03 juin 2023

de 23h00 à 23h20

Le samedi 03 juin 2023

de 22h00 à 22h20

.Tout public. gratuit

Installations et performances lyriques : STREET OPERA / OPERA RIVER. Deux moments dédiés à l’opéra à travers la ville, au fil de l’eau. Une double proposition lyrique conçue par Mauro Gioia, chanteur, metteur en scène et collectionneur de 78 tours, et Kitty Hartl, directrice artistique.

Que fait une soprano quand elle n’est pas sur scène ? Elle se promène dans les rues de Paris. D’une fenêtre entrouverte, elle entend l’air de la Habanera de Carmen et ne résiste pas. Elle suit la musique.

Ici, le chant lyrique se fait Street Opera, en dehors des murs, à ciel ouvert, à la rencontre des promeneurs.

De même que l’athlète s’entraîne pour une performance sportive, le chanteur fait une prouesse artistique, vocale et un engagement physique passionné.

Sopranos, ténors, barytons, duos, chœurs dispersés le long du fleuve ou dans les jardins de l’île de la Cité et de l’île Saint-Louis, entonnent les grands airs du répertoire du Bel Canto de Rossini à Puccini, de Bizet à Verdi.

Avec la participation de Christophe Barroso et de Marie Pascale Vasconi, des choristes de l’Opéra national de Paris et des élèves du conservatoire municipal Charles Munch du 11e arrondissement.

square Barye 2, boulevard Henri IV, 75004 Paris

