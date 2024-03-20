Masterclass in Stockholm: « Permacrisis – the new normal in organizational change? » Stockholm Stockholm, 20 mars 2024, Stockholm.

Climate change, digital revolutions, wars, pandemics – organizations experience constant pressures to adapt to often uncontrollable and sustained crises that question traditional approaches to change management. It is no longer sufficient to continue with change strategies that may have worked in the past. Single-method, quick-fix solutions are no longer effective. We will discuss new approaches to leadership and people management that are called for in this turbulent business environment.

In this masterclass, HEC Paris Professor Mathis Schulte challenges some of the common beliefs, assumptions, and myths that business leaders have around managing change. He will offer alternative perspectives. Today’s challenges require leaders who are versatile, are comfortable with ambiguity and paradox and have the frameworks and intervention tools that can help them interpret, diagnose and act more effectively in disruptive change contexts

