Miles Kane one man band : solo tour ’24 + 1ère partie Stereolux – La Fabrique Ile de Nantes Nantes Catégories d’Évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Nantes Miles Kane one man band : solo tour ’24 + 1ère partie Stereolux – La Fabrique Ile de Nantes Nantes, 14 mars 2024, Nantes. 2024-03-14

Horaire : 20:30

Gratuit : non Pour plus d’informations, veuillez consulter le site internet. Stereolux – La Fabrique Ile de Nantes Île de Nantes Nantes 44200

02 40 43 20 43 https://stereolux.org info@stereolux.org https://stereolux.org/agenda/miles-kane-one-man-band-solo-tour-24-1ere-partie Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Loire-Atlantique, Nantes Autres Lieu Stereolux - La Fabrique Ile de Nantes Adresse 4 Boulevard Léon Bureau Ville Nantes Departement Loire-Atlantique Lieu Ville Stereolux - La Fabrique Ile de Nantes Nantes latitude longitude 47.205084983, -1.563397668

Stereolux - La Fabrique Ile de Nantes Nantes Loire-Atlantique https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/nantes/